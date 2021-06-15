Joel Embiid, physical discomfort, historical negative performance

Dark night for Philadelphia 76ers who seemed about to sentence his eliminatory of NBA 2021 playoffs against very competitive Atlanta Hawks, when they got to lead on the scoreboard by 18 points. However, there was one of those strange phenomena that sometimes shakes the sport and makes it magical because of its unpredictability. Joel embiid He was absolutely denied in attack, he entered a spiral of absolute mistrust that created chaos throughout the team and showed that, no matter how much the squad has improved, without him inspired it is impossible for the Sixers to opt for the maximum. The worst of all is that it has not been a simple disconnection, but a symptom of physical problems in one knee that may go beyond this meeting, as recognized on ESPN.

“I suppose you understand that I do not explain too much what happens to me. I do not want to make excuses, I am simply doing everything I can. From the beginning of the game I felt that it was not my day and that it would be difficult to handle the situation,” said a man used to squandering all kinds of records, but not negative ones. And is that his 0/12 in the second half constitutes the largest number of failed attempts in a playoff game in the last 25 years. In addition, it makes it exceed the mythical 0/11 that it registered Michael Jordan in a 1997 postseason meeting. Despite all this, he tried to be important in defense, reaching 21 rebounds.

Doc Rivers charged hard against the squad

The one who was very angry about everything that happened was Doc Rivers, who sent a message to the entire staff. “We have lost a great opportunity, things cannot go well when the only thing on the court are players who pretend to be the heroes, instead of trusting each other and playing as a team. When that happens you will always lose. , and more in front of a good team like them, “said a coach who will have to look for tactical solutions so that it is feasible to get out of this duel alive with a Joel embiid physically depleted. Philadelphia 76ers he cannot afford any more distractions like those experienced last night.