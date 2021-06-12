Joel Embiid, on his state of health: “I feel good, I’ve always gotten up from situations like this”

Joel embiid he is being, in the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals against Atlanta Hawks, the player who was on track to win the MVP of the Season before the injury that separated him for weeks from the regular competition.

Although at the end of the first round series against Washington Wizards he had to deal with a minor injury to his knee, the Cameroonian center of Philadelphia 76ers ensures that he feels 100% right now: “I’m fine, I feel good. I’ve managed to finish the game, and that’s the important thing. I’m going to keep fighting until the end. I’ve always gotten up from situations like this.”