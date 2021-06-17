Joel Embiid missed free throws that cost the Sixers the game

The Philadelphia 76ers player, Joel embiid he missed two free throws which cost his team the game in the NBA.

We could say that Joel embiid was the main responsible for the defeat, since he had the chance to beat his team with 3 points on the scoreboard with 10 seconds left in the game. NBA.

Joel embiid He surprised everyone on the court, as he is a player who is not 100% efficient to say, but he has a good average from the free throw line this season of the NBA

Here the data:

EMBIID MISSES BOTH FREE THROWS 😳 pic.twitter.com/RN7rhu6KW3 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2021

Now the Atlanta Hawks team with this victory took the lead in the series of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers team dominating at 3-2 at NBA

Joel embiid finished the game with a number of 37 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists in 43 minutes of play and the Atlanta team is in the NBA.