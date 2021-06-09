Joel Embiid destroys the Hawks and the Sixers tie the series

Philadelphia 76ers has equaled the semifinal tie of the Eastern Conference against Atlanta Hawks after winning the second duel 118-102 in a match marked by the sensational performance of Joel embiid.

After falling asleep in the first game of the series, which ended up costing him the loss, the Sixers learned from the mistake they made and came out like bullets in the second game. Still, the Hawks tied the game at halftime and it wasn’t decided until the second half. Knockout tied at one before playing the next two games in Georgia.

Joel Embiid, second in the MVP vote of the season after Nikola Jokic, was the best of the match by far. The Cameroonian center finished the duel with 40 points (13 of 25 in field goals), 13 rebounds and 2 steals. He was well accompanied by Tobias Harris (22 points) and Seth Curry (21). From the bench, Shake Milton contributed 14 points. Bad game for Ben Simmons when it came to attacking the rival rim: he finished with 4 points and 7 assists in 35 minutes of play.

——– ——————– Atlanta Hawks | 06.08.21 – presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/l16O7QYJXs – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 9, 2021

The Hawks couldn’t

After a great first game, the Hawks could not overcome the Sixers in the second game of the series. They ended up falling into a duel in which Bring young and Danillo Gallinari were Georgia’s top scorers with 21 points. Kevin Huerter contributed 20 units.