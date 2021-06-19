Joel Embiid complained about the referees of match number 6

The Philadelphia 76ers player, Joel embiid he was upset by the referees present of game number 6 of the series of the playoffs before Hawks in the NBA.

Here the words of Joel embiid:

Joel embiid, about officiating in tonight’s game at the NBA: “I felt like it wasn’t called both ways, especially because of the minimal contact they have with their base. When it comes to us, we don’t get the same. I just want it to be called both ways. “