Joel Embiid complained about the referees of match number 6

The Philadelphia 76ers player, Joel embiid he was upset by the referees present of game number 6 of the series of the playoffs before Hawks in the NBA.
Despite the positive result, the Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel embiid, he complained about the referees in the sixth game and I dedicate a few words to him.
Here the words of Joel embiid:
Joel Embiid, on officiating in tonight’s game: “I just felt like it wasn’t called both ways, especially because of the minimal contact that they get on their point guard. When it comes to us, we don’t get the same thing. I just want it called both ways. “
