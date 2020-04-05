Joel Embiid He is being one of the NBA players who is doing his best to fight the coronavirus in United States. The Philadelphia 76ers player, days after pressuring his own team to cut franchise members’ salaries by 20%, will make a donation to test for healthcare workers.

Specifically, the player joins Sixers co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer to contribute $ 1.3 million: “We must put everything we have to fight this, and what better way than by offering our full support to healthcare personnel? who are the ones at the forefront of this fight. “

Joel Embiid working with 76ers ownership to get antibody tests for health care workers – via @ESPN App https://t.co/tZ2pSBJaN2 – Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 3, 2020

