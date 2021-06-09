Joel Embiid and his reaction to seeing that he is not the MVP

Joel embiid He is a tremendously competitive man and he values ​​himself in an obvious way, so it did not sit well with him to see that Nikola Jokic was chosen as MVP in front of him. This was expressed in words collected by ESPN. “It is very disappointing because I have worked hard to achieve it and I have no doubt that I should have been the winner. But this is out of my control, I can do nothing but continue playing at this level. Now I am focused on the NBA 2021 playoffs because I think we have a great opportunity to win the ring, “said the great Philadelphia 76ers star.