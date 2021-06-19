Joel Embiid and his harsh arbitration complaints

Joel embiid He does not stop talking and even when his team wins, he appears at a press conference visibly upset and with conclusions that can bring a tail, as ESPN points out. The Cameroonian pivot denounced a double standard by the referees with the contacts in the paint, pointing out that at the slightest contact he is whistled against, and when it happens the other way around, it is not. He was sentenced with a technical foul, something for which he showed his indignation, in what is a clear maneuver to put pressure on the referees in the face of a seventh game of heart attack. NBA 2021 playoffs, where the field factor can notably help Philadelphia 76ers.