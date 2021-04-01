Joel Embiid already has a return date with Philadelphia 76ers

The superstar of the NBA, Joel embiid He plans to make his debut for the team this Saturday against Minnesota after an injury that kept him out of action.

Embiid has not played since March 14 due to a bruise on his left knee, and the Sixers resisted the urge to rush him to ensure their full participation in the NBA playoffs. NBA.

The 27-year-old is having his best season in the NBA, averaging 29.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks for the 76ers, who are atop the Eastern Conference at 32-15.

With standout performances including a 50-point, 17-rebound outing against the Chicago Bulls in February, Embiid is making a serious case for winning his first Most Valuable Player award, which would rank alongside his four All-Star picks.

In the absence of the Kansas product, Philadelphia has looked to Dwight Howard for more action in the middle, though his stats pale in comparison to Embiid’s and he’s been sent off two games in the past week alone.