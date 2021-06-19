in NBA

Joel Embidd and john collins put together a tremendous fight in the middle of the game

The Philadelphia Sixers player, Joel embidd and the Hawks player John collins they had an epic Fight on the NBA after a super donqueo.

The center Joel embiid was the victim of a super donqueo Hawks player John collins that humiliated Embiid in full game of Playoffs on the NBA.

Here the video:

Joel embiid Y John collins they had a few words face to face, since Joel I pretend that Collins gave him a blow in his mouth behind him donqueo, which caused him to get angry and a tremendous fight broke out between the two in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks team is dominating the series of Playoffs against the Philadelphia Sixer team 3-2. Sixer looking to force a game number 7 in the series.

This season Joel embiid This season he is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists per game in the NBA.

The end of an era?

Ingear: the gearbox for electrics that can succeed