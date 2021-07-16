Joel Campbell is ‘upset’ and warns his rivals in Liga MX

Joel Campbell, reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League from Club León, assured that he will seek to win everything with the La Pandilla team since it is what the club’s jersey demands, so he will also seek to lift the Concacaf Champions League.

In an interview for TUDN, Campbell indicated that Rayados is a very demanding team, so they will give their best to achieve the championship, especially in Liga MX, as well as win the Gold Cup and qualify with Costa Rica for the Qatar World Cup 2022 .

Also read: Liga MX: PSV begins negotiations with Rayados de Monterrey for César Montes

“With the National Team I hope to be the Gold Cup champion, qualify for Qatar 2022, which is the world goal; with Monterrey to obtain the title, it is an institution where it is only worth being champion, it is very demanding, you have to bet on the highest that is to be champion of both Concacaf and Liga MX. ”, he declared.

It should be remembered that Campbell arrived at Liga MX in January 2019 to defend the León shirt, where he won the 2020 Apertura tournament championship.

Previously in 2014, they participated in the World Cup in Brazil, where Costa Rica obtained first place in Group D, above Uruguay, leaving Italy and England out.

From there he would be signed by Arsenal and later he would play for Betis of Spain and Frosinone of Italian soccer, to later land in the MX League with Club León.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content