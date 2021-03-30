Joel Álvarez to fight Christos Giagos at UFC 262

We saw Joel alvarez sign his renewal with the UFC this week. The Spaniard, who ended his first contract with the company with three victories and one defeat, signed another four and also set his next date. He will be on May 15, at UFC 262, in the Octagon to seek his fourth win in the promotion.

The news was leaked by several US media and was confirmed by the Asturian’s own rival, Christos Giagos. The 31-year-old American is a new challenge for Joel Álvarez, who has finished off his last three opponents. Giagos comes from wrestling and will live his ninth fight in the UFC Octagon. He has been in two stages in the company, and in the last one he has three wins and two losses. His first stumble was neither more nor less than against Charles Oliveira. It comes from winning in December 2020 to points.

For his part, Joel Álvarez, 28, has not stepped on the stage since October, when he brilliantly subdued Yakovlev. Before, he had done the same with Joe Duffy, his other match of 2020. The Asturian is in the best moment of his career and when they have warned him in advance he has marveled. It will be the second consecutive PPV in which it appears (predictably in the preliminaries), which shows the importance it is acquiring in the company.