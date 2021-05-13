Joel Álvarez signs with Khabib and Usman’s manager

Joel alvarez He would have to be in the United States right now on the verge of playing his fifth fight in the UFC. Not so because last week he saw him fall off the UFC 262 undercard. Problems when obtaining a work visa made it possible for him to be in Yankee territory this week. As revealed by the journalist Laura Fernández on her YouTube channel, the Asturian had the previous interview on April 27. Everything was ready, but the lack of documentation caused the delay and the process could take between two and three months. Therefore, he is still waiting for the document that allows him to fight in the United States.

The news came later, when the journalist revealed an important change in her team. The Asturian fighter, in search of “professionalizing his team”, He stops working with the manager who has led his career so far, Fran Montiel, and has signed with the promoter Dominance MMA, directed by Ali Abdelaziz, one of the most mediatic managers of the moment, and who currently has Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje or Henry Cejudo in his portfolio, among others. What Joel maintains is the work team, led by Borja Álvarez.

Without a doubt, this firm is another step in Álvarez’s career, which will not be harmed by the visa problem.. The UFC understands the current circumstances and the same is happening with many fighters. Once the Asturian obtains the necessary documentation to fight in the United States, it will be time to look for a new date. At the moment eThe Spaniard does not know if the planned fight against Christos Giagos will continue or if on the contrary they will put a new opponent.