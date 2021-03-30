Joel Álvarez renews with UFC

It was a procedure. The two parties were in agreement, but until this Monday the signature has not been produced. Joel Álvarez has renewed with the UFC. The 28-year-old Spaniard signed his new contract this Monday at the Tibet Gymnasium in Gijón, where he makes his preparations, according to his promoter, STT Management, on his social networks. He will remain the most important promoter in this sport by agreeing to a multi-fight contract.

Álvarez has played four fights in the UFC. He debuted in February 2019, being notified only three weeks in advance. He lost, but that was the last time we didn’t see him sweep the Octagon. The next three fights, which he was able to prepare with time, has been one of the sensations of his weight: Belluardo, Duffy and Yakovlev they fell before the limit.

Without a doubt, the Asturian is in one of the most difficult categories in the UFC, but he is in good dynamics and wants more challenges. His last time in action was in October and he is already preparing to step back into the Octagon in the coming months. Your ‘home’ is waiting for you.