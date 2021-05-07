Joel Álvarez, out of UFC 262

Entering the United States from Spain has been difficult in recent months due to the pandemic. Jon Fernández, Petr Petrov or Dani Barez are some of the athletes who have seen how a great fight fell due to those restrictions. Getting any type of visa is a chimera (the thing changes if it is not necessary to renew it) and the last to join that list is Joel Álvarez, who will not be able to be next May 15 in the octagon of the UFC.

The 28-year-old Spaniard had planned to face the American Christos Giagos at UFC 262. It was undoubtedly a great opportunity for the Spaniard, who was once again on a great stage and against a rival that would make him grow a lot in the rankings of the company. At the moment it will not be possible, but the UFC hopes to be able to expedite the process and that Joel Álvarez can soon enter the United States to play that fight.

The lawsuit was to be Joel’s debut in the United States, since his two previous lawsuits were in Europe and Abu Dhabi. In addition, the fight was the first of his new contract with the company. Álvarez last fought in October 2020, when he submitted Alexander Yakovlev in the first round. In his first four fights he has added three victories and a single loss, in his debut and being advised for the fight with less than a month.