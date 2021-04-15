Joe Taslim, Sub-Zero on ‘Mortal Kombat’, on what it was like to deal with fan expectations

‘Mortal Kombat’ returns to the big screen after its infamous 90s film adaptations, and this time it does so by recovering the franchise’s violent spirit in all its glory, with a bloody and brutal show with which it aims to win back fans and avoid the curse of video game adaptations.

The movie focuses on a new character, Cole Young (Lewis Tan), MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter who must face the fearsome threat of the supernatural Cryomancer Sub-Zero, ancient enemy of the mythical Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), joining forces with a group of fighters chosen to face Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld (The Outer World) in a massive battle for the universe.

In the role of Sub-Zero we meet the Indonesian actor and martial arts fighter Joe Taslim, known for his roles in ‘The Raid: Redemption’, ‘Fast & Furious 6’ and ‘Star Trek: Beyond’, with whom we had the pleasure of chatting on the occasion of the premiere of ‘Mortal Kombat’. We talked with him about what it meant for him to step into the shoes of the iconic and icy villain, the fan expectations and the film’s high level of violence. You can see the interview below.

FIGHT!

The new ‘Mortal Kombat’ is directed by the debutant Simon McQuoid and recovers the most well-known characters of the saga for the fans of always and the new generations, in a film that does not skimp on action, martial arts and graphic violence to honor the video game and its mythical fatatilies.

The reboot features James Wan (‘The Warren File’, ‘Aquaman’) as producer and godfather and features artists spanning the worlds of film, television and martial arts in its international cast, joining Cole Young’s new character in the skin of the classic video game characters: Jessica McNamee as Sonya blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

‘Mortal Kombat’ opens only in theaters April 16.