Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon added to the Oct. 2 card

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 22: Joe Solecki prepares to fight Austin Hubbard in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

An interesting light combat has been added to the October 2 card. Joe Solecki will face Jared Gordon.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Monday.

Notice

Solecki, has just renewed a contract and will seek to extend his winning streak in the Octagon. After winning his contract in Contender Series. The native of New Jersey he’s on a three-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Jim Miller by unanimous decision at UFC on ABC 2.

Gordon, is on a two-win streak. Octagon veteran since 2017, the American is known for his strong striking, with 6 wins per KO / TKO. In his last fight, he beat Danny Chavez by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 19.

The undercard for October 2 will take place in a place to be defined.

Advertisement