Joe Smith Jr, new WBO light heavyweight world champion

The American fighter Joe Smith Jr. He was proclaimed this Saturday light heavyweight champion, version World Boxing Organization (WBO), by defeating the Russian by majority decision Maxim vlasov in a 12-round fight.

Smith he was dominant almost throughout the fight, something that was later also reflected on the judges’ cards, although one of them placed a tie (114-114).

The judges who rated the fight at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma gave scores to Smith, a native of Long Island (New York), from 114-114, 115-113 and 115-112.

The combat was not easy for Smith, which was close to being the loser, since pressed by the speed of Vlasov And due to exhaustion, given that the Russian demanded a lot from him in the ring, he had to do everything possible to hold out until the end of the 12 rounds and secure the advantage he had achieved at the beginning of the fight.

Smith recovered in the eleventh round, when he struck the body of Vlasov, 34, in a strategy to try to exhaust him and buy time.

Even Smith believed that he had thrown the Russian fighter to the canvas, although the referee ruled that he had hit Vlasov behind the head and gave the European fighter five minutes to recover.

Vlasov did not use the full time and the bell rang in the assault, with Smith as the winner and ever closer to the final triumph.

SmithThe 31-year-old, who put his mark as a professional at 27-3 with 21 knockouts, can now look to unify titles against the unified world champion, also Russian Artur Beterbiev.