The American fighter Joe Smith Jr. is in negotiations not only for its first defense title boutbut an important fight in early 2022.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) light heavyweight champion is in the process of finalizing a two-fight deal, in which Smith would fight mandatory challenger Russian Umar Salamov in the fall, followed by another fight against his compatriot Daniel jacobs, in early 2022.

The Smith vs. Salamov fight will take place in October or November at the “Hulu Theater” in New York, according to early reports.

Smith, with a record of 27-3 and 21 knockouts, looks favorite to beat Salamov, who will enter the ring with a record of 26-1 and 19 knockouts, and if he wins as expected, he will face Jacobs in an important fight in New York at Madison Square Garden.

That fight, in which Jacobs would climb to 79,378 kilograms, is scheduled for January or February. The two-fight deal has yet to be finalized. Smith and Salamov are promoted by Top Rank, while Jacobs is a free agent.

The Chairman of Top Rank, Bob arum, has repeatedly said that he expected to face Smith against fellow Russian Artur Beterbiev in a three-belt unification.