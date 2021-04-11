Joe Smith Jr defeats Maxim Vlasov in close and controversial fight

Joe Smith Jr. waited eight more weeks, putting his honeymoon on hold to make his dream of winning a major title come true.

It finally happened to the bruised light heavyweight, who walked through hell to outlast Maxim Vlasov en route to a 12-round majority decision victory. Judge David Sutherland scored the contest 114-114, overruled by Judges Pat Russell (115-113) and Gerald Ritter (115-112), who scored the contest for Smith, who claimed the vacant WBO light heavyweight title on Saturday night on ESPN up front. from a sold out crowd at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Smith entered a major fight in the rare role of bookmaker favorite, having served as the underdog in the most significant victories throughout his career now in his 12th year. Vlasov vowed before the fight to upset the apple cart, putting his best foot forward in an active opening round. It was a strong opening performance for Vlasov, who hadn’t fought since a November 2019 shutout win over Emmanuel Martey in his native Russia.

Since then there have been two bouts whose plans were ruined by COVID-19. Umar Salamov tested positive for the infectious disease that forced him to cancel his WBO title tie with Vlasov, who advanced directly to the title stage. Vlasov ended up producing a positive COVID test two days before his ESPN headline previously scheduled for Feb. 13 against Smith, who was forced to postpone his honeymoon to return to training camp in search of his first major title. .

Things opened up for Smith in the second round, landing with a right hand to break Vlasov’s head. It was not all glory for the New Yorker, who was forced to fight through a cut to his left eye as he spent most of the night defending himself against a determined and naturally larger foe in Vlasov.

The action continued to heat up in rounds three and four. Vlasov was active although with some steam starting to come out of his blows. Smith walked through a flurry of shots to land on a left hook, albeit with Vlasov, who fell four times before Saturday, displaying a world-class chin in his first major title fight.

Smith wore the ring in rounds five and six, forcing Vlasov to walk forward in hopes of catching it with a stealthy right hand. It worked at times, albeit with Vlasov sticking to the tactic and using feints to get Smith to commit too much to his power shots. The strategy came at a price, as enough power shots from Smith upstairs bloodied the Russian contender’s mouth.

Vlasov entered the second half brimming with confidence, though perhaps at fault. Smith found his way inside, swinging Vlasov with a left hook and continuing the attack every time he saw an opening. Smith took aim at the body, landing two clean rights on the ground floor and another that drifted down, prompting a final warning from referee Gary Ritter. Vlasov spat blood as he fought over a swollen right eye as Smith gained confidence.

Momentum turned in favor of Vlasov, who rebounded in a big way in the eighth round. Smith continued to push forward, albeit expending a lot of energy as Vlasov often slipped his power shots, while nearly doubling Smith 19-10 in power connections.

A pep talk between rounds rejuvenated Smith early in the ninth, throwing jabs and right hands as he battled successfully off the ropes. Vlasov lunged forward, landing a series of right hands late in the round to deal more damage to Smith’s left eye.

Vlasov pumped his jab to start the 10th round, often following up with direct shots overhead as Smith’s eye closed rapidly. Smith began to look worn with wear, momentarily not backing down. A Vlasov right hand late in the round missed his mark, unable to fend off a counter from Smith.

Smith came out with knockout intentions to start the championship rounds. As he had done the entire fight, Vlasov took the best of his opponent’s power as he slipped the rest of the incoming shots while forcing Smith to the ropes mid-round. Smith turned the tide late, raked the body and briefly wounded Vlasov.

The closest one of the fighters came to a knockdown occurred late in the round, nearly costing Smith a crucial point. A right hand from the New Yorker landed on the base of Vlasov’s skull, prompting a mandatory recovery period. Controversy continued, as Vlasov was mistakenly allowed to recover in his own corner rather than being instructed to go to a neutral corner. The sequence drew the ire of Smith’s career promoter Joe DeGuardia, as well as Carl Moretti, Top Rank’s vice president of operations, who co-promotes Smith.

Smith kept his foot on the gas in the twelfth and final round. Vlasov continued upright against Smith’s powerful shots, securing when necessary and throwing his right hand on returns when opportunities allowed.

Smith improves to 27-3 (21KOs) to win the WBO light heavyweight crown. With his latest feat, Smith becomes the fourth Long Island fighter to win a major title, joining former two-division Hall of Fame champion James ‘Buddy’ McGirt, former 140-pound champion Chris Algieri and the Current WBO Junior Lightweight Champion Jamel Herring.