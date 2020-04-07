Even though Joe Rogan it seemed pretty sure we weren’t going to count on his comments on the UFC 249, Things have changed.

In an interview with ESPN last night, Dana White, President of the UFC, confirmed that the popular commentator will exercise his role. What is not known is whether it will be accompanied by Jon Anik or if he will do it alone.

“Joe Rogan will be part of the UFC 249 Commentary Team”

A week ago Rogan had expressed on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, that he was unsure about how the UFC was going to offer UFC 249 amid the coronavirus crisis and that he would not be part of the event.

With White confirming that all events in the promotion will most likely take place on one island from now on, that seems to have given Rogan the guarantees he hoped for.

We live in an unprecedented moment …

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has put us in a few days in a situation that nobody could imagine. The threat to everyone’s health must be our first concern. And then, the social and economic consequences that are already hitting our community hard. But our commitment to you and to all of our readers is stronger than ever.

Producing this content you are reading costs money.

The money that allows writers, editors, and other staff of MMA.UNO can support their families.

We do not close our content like other media do, because we want everyone to be able to read it.

But we do ask those who can collaborate with us to help us. For this we include a voluntary donation button, We are going to allocate this money to our editors and improve our content.

– People who can collaborate with us in the short future will be able to read our content through advertising.