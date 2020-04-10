Joe Rogan

The cancellation of UFC 249, which was announced Thursday afternoon, was a mixed bag for fighters, officials at UFC and specialized press. While some criticized the position adopted by the organization, Others are relieved by the postponement of the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the case of Joe Rogan, the longtime commentator on UFC, spent the last days reflecting on his presence, the event that was taking place on April 18th.

“Well, it saves me a lot of thought. Man, I was 75% prepared to participate. The only thing that worried me was getting something and infecting other people. So I was participating if I could really get tested and know the results sooner. ”, said Rogan on your podcast Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe, also, evaluated the possible reasons that caused Dana White and his team stopped insisting on holding the event at such a delicate moment in the world. According to the commentator, the high risk of something happening was paramount to the decision.

“I think they did the risk calculation and then analyzed the negative aspects of going against the government’s recommendations. They probably thought, “We can’t do this.”I conclude Rogan.

Despite putting his presence in doubt, the president of UFC, in his statements after the cancellation, stated that Joe would be present on the billboard. where he minimized any controversy with the commentator, criticizing the press, where he indicated that the press tried to place the professional against the organization.

Events postponed, there is no exact date when UFC resume your programming. Brett Okamoto from ESPN revealed this morning that they consider returning in May, depending on the evolution of the coronavirus in the world.