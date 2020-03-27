Joe Rogan

Dana White has reiterated on countless occasions that, against all odds, the UFC 249 it will happen.

Nevertheless, Joe Rogan He has no idea how that will be possible in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (via MMA Fighting), the commentator expressed doubts regarding the realization of the PPV with the limitation of ten people. In addition, he took the opportunity to confirm that he will not comment on the fights as usual.

“The UFC is talking about hosting an event this April 18. I don’t know how those are going to do. I don’t know if they will be able to do it in the United States. They talk about doing it in a place with less than ten people, in an empty arena. I suppose someone is going to comment on it, because it is not going to be me ”.

Last Monday White told ESPN that the location that will host the long-awaited fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has already been secured.. However, three weeks after the PPV, the venue in which the PPV will be held has not been heard.