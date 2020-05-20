The Joe Rogan Experience, the world-renowned podcast, has signed a multi-year exclusivity contract with Spotify. The announcement was made this Tuesday both sides.

The debut of the podcast on the new platform will be September 1st, and all its content, including video podcasts available on Youtube, will go to the platform and will be exclusive before the end of the year.

There are no details about the contract, but a source revealed to Wall street journal that the contract is for 100 million dollars. Joe Rogan will continue with the creative freedom of the show and will continue to be free, he explained. Spotify in a press release.

Rogan, who is a comedian, actor and commentator icon on UFC, confirmed the change in today’s episode.

“It will be exactly the same show”, he said of the podcast he released in 2009. “I will not be an employee of Spotify, we are working with the same team, the same show. Nothing will change. We are excited to start this new Joe Rogan Experience chapter and we hope you will be there when we cross. ”

“We will take JRE to Spotify which is the platform with more than 286 million active users and we will have access to one of the main voices of culture”, said Spotify in your statement. “We will have an alliance with Spotify, Rogan and their entire team leaning on the leading audio platform.”

Spotify has continued to build its podcast sponsorships as they have grown. The hours of podcast transmission on the platform grew 200% the fourth semester, driven by purchases from the main studios Gimlet Media and Parcast.

In February, they added the pop and culture site of Bill simmons and the podcast company The Ringer.

In the first quarter earnings last month, the company based in Sweden said users increased their eavesdropping 31%, and they currently have more than 1 million podcasts available on the platform.