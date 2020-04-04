Without any doubts, the great protagonists in the events of the Mixed martial arts and of course of UFC, are the fighters.

However, there are many people and characters that, truth be told, also have their fans. From the president of the UFC, Dana White, up to its main official presenter in the octagon Bruce Buffer, passing by his commentators with Joe Rogan at the head and Jon Anik, mainly.

That is why, from the official networks of the UFC, have decided to compile the best reactions of Roggan, Anik & company, to some of the most spectacular knockouts in the recent history of UFC.

In the video you can see the reactions of the fights between Ben Askren vs. Jorge Mavidal, Josh Emmett vs. Michael Jhonson, Darrent Till vs. Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg and Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie.