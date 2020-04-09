Few would probably have accepted, but Justin Gaethje did. Despite the short time to prepare, having taken the fight on short notice, is going to face someone as dangerous as Tony Ferguson next April 18 at UFC 249.

Joe Rogan encourages Justin Gaethje

All kinds of statements are going to be made towards this upcoming battle and now we collect those of Joe Rogan. In the most recent episode of his podcast, the commentator claims:

“Justin Gaethje is a monster. It is a monster. He is a scary guy. In an inherently violent sport like this, it is the most violent. They saw how he knocked out Edson Barboza, they saw how that son of a bitch attacks people. He’s someone special and he gets better every time he fights.