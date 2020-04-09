Completion of UFC 249, which is scheduled for April 18th, has generated divided opinions among the officials of UFC. In doubt about their participation through the pandemic of the coronavirus, the longtime commentator, Joe Rogan questioned the billboard again, that it does not have a defined place only 10 days for its realization.

“There is no social isolation in an MMA fight. They are going to be sweaty. If Tony Ferguson is fighting, there will be blood, for sure. Everyone who faces Tony Ferguson looks as if a train will impact them. Then there will be blood ”he said on his podcast, Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan I explain the reason why he does not agree in a certain way with the realization of the event in one of the biggest health crises in history. According Joe, under normal conditions of a fight, the risk of possible contagion is high and could have serious consequences in the future.

“If one of them tests positive? If Justin Gaethje tests positive? He should face Ferguson. I believe that if someone tests positive, they will remove it from the card. I think it is the right thing. You also have to put the people who worked on their preparation in quarantine, “ said Rogan.

The famous commentator and podcaster also spoke of the lack of transparency of UFC on the completion of the billboard. In recent days, it was revealed that the event could take place on a private island, but on Monday night, “New York Times” stated that the fights will take place in Tachi Palace Resort Casino, located in an indigenous reserve, in California.

“We do not know where it will take place. I am trying to figure out what they are going to do, if I go or not. I do not know where is it. I don’t know if it’s in America. I do not know anything”Rogan concluded.

Without a defined place, the president of UFC, Dana White, assured that Joe will be present on the card as one of the commentators on the event.