Joe Musgrove to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame

The San Diego Padres pitcher, Joe musgrove, made history with his no-hitter a few days ago and thanks to that, he will have a presence in the Living room of the Fame of baseball Big leagues – MLB.

After landing the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, the cap and one of the balls from that game of Joe musgrove they’ll go straight to Cooperstown, Living room of the Fame of baseball Big leagues, having at 28 years something of presence in the museum of the immortals.

Here is the report:

A Cooperstown smile: Joe Musgrove’s cap from his no-hitter and a ball from that game are headed to the Hall of Fame. Thanks to the @Padres for the photo – and thank you Joe! pic.twitter.com/4t91bDohf2 – National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) April 11, 2021

Without a doubt, such a historical event could not pass under the table of the Living room of the Fame, because the Padres got this no-hitter and was the only organization in the MLB that was missing for it, and luckily for Joe Musgrove, He will have a presence in this exaltation.

Musgrove at 28 years old and only six seasons in baseball from the MLB, will be able to boast of presence in the Living room of the Fame and this thanks to his brilliant performance with the Padres in that no-hitter on April 9 against the Texas Rangers.

Even that performance of Joe musgrove It could have been even more historic if he had not delivered a ball, since he would have achieved a perfect game and more than valuable it would have been his cap and the ball for him. Living room of the Fame from MLB.

Notably Joe musgrove He was born and raised on the streets of San Diego, that is, that no-hitter with the Padres must have a very special meaning for him, which will have an immortal memory in the Living room of the Fame.