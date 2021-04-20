Joe Musgrove sets record never before seen in Major League Baseball

The opener of the Fathers from San Diego, Joe musgrove, achieved an important record in his last outing in the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB, the same that had never been seen before in the history of this league.

While the Fathers they lost to the Brewers, Joe musgrove left a great performance from the mound and with it, thanks to his great work so far in the 2021 season, he records a record never before seen in baseball in Big leagues.

According to Stats By STATS, Joe musgrove is the first launcher in the modern era of the MLB in having more than 35 strikeouts, only three walks and the same number of runs allowed in his first four starts of a season, something historic achieved by this starter of the Fathers which has proven to be important so far this year.

The right of Fathers With only 28 years and six seasons, he had the luxury of imposing a unique brand and never before seen in the MLB and that great pitchers have passed through this sport with masterful careers.

Here is the report:

In 4 starts this year, Joe Musgrove of the @Parents has 37 strikeouts while allowing just 3 walks and 3 runs. He’s the first pitcher in the modern era to have 35+ strikeouts while allowing no more than 3 walks or 3 runs over his first 4 starts of a season. – Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 20, 2021

What’s more, Musgrove you will not want to forget this 2021 with the Fathers on the MLB, since he got the first no-hitter in his career and in the history of the San Diego team at the beginning of the season, without a doubt: UNFORGETTABLE.

It is good to limit, that Joe musgrove reached that record with a performance of 13 strikeouts in the game Fathers vs Brewers, which is also his highest mark in the MLB of chocolates given.

In this season with the Fathers, Joe musgrove He has a 1.04 ERA, 37 strikeouts and just three walks in five games in the Big leagues 2021.