Joe Manganiello was offered another role in Marvel

The actor has not revealed what character he is.

In the intervening years in the career of Joe manganiello From playing Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy to when he came to the DC Films universe as Deathstroke in ‘Justice League’, he has been one of the favorite actors to play a superhero. Batman, Superman, Thor, there were many fans who wanted to see the actor put on their respective capes. However, apparently, at some point, Marvel offered him a role in one of their films. The reveal came off his attention panel this weekend at JusticeCon, but he declined to elaborate, which is going to lead to a lot of speculation.

The answer came in the context of questions about the return to the Spider-Verse. When asked if he would ever consider reprising Flash Thompson, Manganiello said he wouldn’t do it for a glorified cameo and that it would have to be an interesting role to come.

“Depends what it consists of. With Sony doing Sinister Six, putting together their universe, the X-Men coming to Disney, and the possibility of Secret Wars coming up at some point in the future, I think there are so many amazing characters in Marvel. I’ll say for a fact. that I was offered a role in a Marvel movie a few years ago … I grew up with Marvel comics so if I was going to join the universe I really want it to be the right role and I think sometimes you have to hold out for the right thing So a little cameo like Flash Thompson, I’d rather do something more substantial – play someone who can stay for a while. “

