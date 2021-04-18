Joe Manganiello talks about the plot of his Deathstroke movie

The release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on HBO Max has reignited the conversation about the canceled Deathstroke solo film he was preparing. Joe Manganiello with director Gareth Evans, a project that ended up being put on hold due to, we suppose, lack of interest from the studio. In his recent appearance at JusticeCon, Manganiello has been somewhat more open to going into detail about what we would have seen in that proposal.

Specifically, he says that we would see characteristic elements of the character’s history in the cartoons such as his wife Adeline, his children or even the League of Assassins (which he refers to as the League of Shadows), a group that in the comics is Directed by Ra’s Al Ghul. In fact, in the movie we were going to see his daughter Talia. At the plot level, he describes it as a Tom Clancy version of “First Blood” / “Cornered.”

I want to make it clear that there was still no script, if not an outline. It was a summary of how the story was going to go. Who were the characters involved? It involved Adeline [Kane], the children, who were to be young, Wintergreen, Talia [Al Ghul]. In my script, there was an origin story for the sword, there was the League of Shadows and all that. It was more like a Tom Clancy story, or like a ‘Bourne Identity’ where it was going to be realistic and political, with a military drama that was going to take him from dedicating his life to his country to, you know, make him fall, stab him in the back and not know who to trust. What would it take for someone to stop dedicating their life to this country they believed in, to have the rug thrown at them and stabbed in the back and not know who to trust? It’s a kind of revenge story that happened in Washington DC and the United States government.

Evans explained his intentions for this movie last year, explaining that, like Manganiello, they were looking for something smaller and more visceral. Recently, Manganiello has shown special interest in continuing to play the character, including campaigning for this project to see the light of day on HBO Max. Whether or not he’s going to be lucky is something only time will tell.

Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie

Let’s remember that Deathstroke was also going to appear in the Batman movie that Ben Affleck was going to direct and was writing. Manganiello has again commented on the presence of Batgirl in this film:

At one point, there would be an action sequence, where Deathstroke completely destroys Batman and Batgirl at the same time.

During the event, writer Chris Terrio has also stated his “disappointment” that we didn’t see this version of Batman. In his words, this dark knight movie was going to show a different side of the world of this vigilante of the SnyderVerso.