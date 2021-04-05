Joe Manganiello starts a campaign for a series about Deathstroke to be made on HBO Max – Tomatazos

The long-awaited arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% has not only meant the return of Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill to their roles as DC superheroes or the fact that Zack Snyder himself had the opportunity to finish his film despite the now null relationship with Warner Bros . and DC Films. The film meant a new hope for other characters who managed to stand out and have a very special moment.

One of the most mentioned was Jared Leto’s Joker, who originally had no place in the story, but the director decided it would be interesting to put him in a new Knightmare-inspired scene, where Batman reunites other characters, including his old enemies. the Joker and Deathstroke, to be able to face Superman. Without a doubt, this put a complete twist on what had been raised in the 2017 version and even the public had the opportunity to explore what the director could continue to create for DC.

Of course, Deathstroke’s arrival was also enhanced after Justice League – 41% only had a cameo at the end, and despite his short frame stint, Joe Manganiello had the joy to shine. With his first appearance in 2017, it was intended to direct the audience towards the new Batman movie that he would direct and star in Ben Affleck, However, with the project canceled, the villain’s future was turned off.

It has been Manganiello himself, like Snyder, who has already spoken about what was planned for the meeting between Deathstroke and Batman in said film, ensuring that it was planned to deepen the relationship of the characters and their motives, since his villain would have felt that his life was ruined by something that Bruce Wayne caused. Now that he was able to rescue Slade Joseph Wilson at the Snyder Cut, the performer has shown a strong interest in telling the public more about him.

This morning he shared on his Twitter account a photograph of him characterized as the character accompanied by the hashtag #DeathstrokeHBOMax, which generated several questions and emotions among his followers.

#DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/F0YmCl3tbz – JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) April 5, 2021

With more than 21,000 reactions and 5,800 retweets so far, neither the actor nor the company have confirmed that a spin-off series about said character is in development or even in production plans, so it could also be the start of a campaign at the style of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, because many witnessed the strength that the fans had through social networks that made the film come true.

Joe has also been in favor of #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, and may have been inspired by the impact these campaigns can make. A few weeks ago the actor spoke with ComicBook about how the foundations were already laid for a movie about his character and that it would be a shame if they were wasted, but now that Warner prepares several series about DC on HBO Max, he could find himself in front of a new opportunity.