Joe Manganiello has turned down a role in a Marvel movie

The actor Joe manganiello is currently very much in the spotlight in the world of superheroes for his portrayal of Deathstroke, and especially for the future plans that were thrown to the ground, both in the movie “The Batman” with Ben Affleck and in his film in lonely. However, long before that, he was commissioned to play Flash Thompson in 2002’s “Spider-Man”, thus taking a first step into the world of superheroes.

Many years after that, in the middle of Justice Con they have asked the actor if he would be played in reprising his role as Flash Thompson in a future Marvel movie if they had offered it to him, for example in “Spider-Man: No Way Home ”, for the theme of the Spiderverse. Although Manganiello did not give a direct answer to that question, he did reveal that They made him an offer for a Marvel movie a few years ago, but he turned it down.

Manganiello, who is a lifelong fan of Marvel Comics, explains that the role he was offered, which he fails to reveal, was not the “right one.” It looks like he was offered a rather secondary role, and the actor believed that he should wait until they offered him a juicier role.

This is what he replied when asked about returning as Flash Thompson:

I think it depends. It depends on what it consists of. With Sony doing Sinister Six and putting their mega-verse together and also with the X-Men coming to Disney, the possibility of Secret Wars coming to light at some point in the future, I just think there are so many amazing characters in Marvel. … I will say that A few years ago I was offered a role in a Marvel movie which, you know … I grew up with Marvel comics, so if I was going to go into the universe, really I wanted it to be the right role. And I think that sometimes you have to wait for that suitable role. A little Flash Thompson cameo? I don’t know, I’d rather do something substantial or someone who can stay for a while… A really big role in one of the movies.

In a later question about what role he was offered, the Hollywood veteran declined to say so, elaborating that “I don’t think it’s fair to the person who ended up being cast” for that character.