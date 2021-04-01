Joe Manganiello eager to continue playing Deathstroke

The actor Joe manganiello has given a new interview in which he has spoken of his role as Deathstroke. These days ago he has commented on all those frustrated plans that there were for his character, and there are many fans who maintain the hope that these will somehow be resumed, be it in film format or in series format for HBO Max. The truth is that there are times when the actor speaks in a way that seems to be working on something from behind, although nothing has been officially announced.

Speaking to Men’s Journal, the actor has reiterated his desire to continue playing the villain and has manifested the Lost opportunity What would it be if this does not continue to extend after “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, that is, continue with the so-called Snyderverso.

I’ve never been ready [para volver a ser Deathstroke]. It would be a fucking shame, if at least to some extent, some of this didn’t continue. And there are millions of fans who would agree with that.

In fact, the actor directly qualifies as “I stole from the fans” the failure to make the original Deathstroke movie that he planned.

The studios have their plans. They have their way of doing things. I really think the world was robbed of the chance to see a Deathstroke origin movie from [director] Gareth Evans. That would have occupied a separate space within the DC Universe. It would have been like Joker. I would be saddened if in the end I couldn’t do the project, everyone I tell the plot loves it.

We also know that Deathstroke was going to be the great villain to beat in the batman solo movie that Ben Affleck was preparing, which tied in with the original post-credit scene that Zack Snyder thought of for “Justice League,” which was changed for the version we saw in theaters in 2017 but we did get in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” . Manganiello has also assured that this film is another great missed opportunity.

It would have been great. I couldn’t tell how excited he was to be a part of that man’s project. In some other dimension, Ben managed to make that movie.

Finally, about the fact that Zack Snyder contacted him to resume the character for the additional filming of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, he shared his emotion of that moment:

I was glad that Zack [Snyder] Call me and let me dust off the suit.

Via information | Men’s Journal