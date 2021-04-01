Joe Manganiello and Subway join the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse is the movement that seeks to bring Zack Snyder back to his place of honor in the DC Extended Universe. Shortly after his latest film premiered on HBO Max, more than 1.5 million people used the aforementioned hashtag in order to attract Warner’s attention; they want the director to have a chance to complete their story on the big screen. Through their social networks, Joe Manganiello and the fast food chain Subway join the collective effort for the famous SnyderVerse. Will they achieve the goal? Here are all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% reached HBO Max on March 18, and for audiences outside the United States it was distributed through other streaming platforms. The good critics of the specialists did not wait and in networks we could observe countless positive comments; the film resulted in an absolute triumph not only for Warner, but also for those who for three years fought in the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, as we remember that the Justice League of 2017 was not really in charge of SnyderBut Joss Whedon, who altered the director’s vision by offering us a really bad product.

Joe manganiello played Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a performance highly anticipated by fans of the character. The star recently took to her Twitter account to post a picture of her supervillain alongside the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse; It is well known that the actor is a huge fan of comics and many other elements of popular culture, so he has not hesitated to support his director:

We invite you to read: The worst criticisms of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #Deathstroke pic.twitter.com/kcaKBxkDxg – JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 31, 2021

For its part, the Subway chain published a tweet a few hours ago in which it writes: “we do this together”, also using the hashtag that seeks to rescue the SnyderVerse. It is worth mentioning that this company joined the movement from the beginning, as we remember that together with the people of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut they donated 15 thousand sandwiches to low-income people in 2019. Today, Subway is once again putting its grain of sand to fulfill the dream of those who want to see a continuation for Zack’s superheroes in the DCEU. We’ll see if the future is kind to them.

we do this together. #RestoreTheSnyderverse – Subway® (@SUBWAY) March 31, 2021

Although the efforts of fans of Zack They are impressive, Warner Bros. does not seem to have any intention of continuing with the Snyderverse. Let’s recall the words of Ann Sarnoff, CEO of the company, to Variety a few days ago: “I appreciate that they [los fans] love the work of Zack. We are very happy that we did, but we are very excited about the plans we have for all the multidimensional DC characters that are being developed right now. “Some say that Warner executives are being foolish by not listening to their audience, but not it would be the first time they have done it, perhaps in the future they will change their minds.

As the current of the Snyder Cut heads down an unclear path, Warner Bros. still has a lot of plans for its other DC superheroes. Movies like Aquaman 2 are on the way, The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2, and with this it is clear to us that the study does not intend to end the broad saga anytime soon. These are somewhat confusing years for fans of DC superheroes, Warner rushed his entire franchise in order to compete with Marvel, but did not take the time to develop an orderly and sensible paced story. Will they make a different decision in the future that alters what they have already said?

You may also be interested in: Zack Snyder’s Justice League: The filmmaker had to direct Ezra Miller and Diane Lane via Zoom