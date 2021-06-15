Joe Maddon sees Mike Trout going to the All-star game as an exaggeration

The manager of the Anaheim Angels himself, Joe maddon, is aware that Mike trout does not deserve to go to stars game of the MLB.

Joe maddon It has always been one of these players who at the end of the day are employees of the MLB, but they do not keep anything, he always maintains respect for baseball with the same firmness.

Mike trout appeared as the third player with the most votes for him stars game even though he hasn’t seen action for a long time and his numbers aren’t worth going to stars game, what to Joe maddonIt seems an exaggeration to him.

“He went to an exam, everything is going great, the healing process is definitely happening,” the Angels captain said, according to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger.

“The schedule is probably at least another month. That is what it seems. If it’s faster than that, that would be great. I wouldn’t anticipate it, but everything is pointing absolutely in the right direction. And I think soon it will be able to jog a little.

“But baseball activities are still a bit far off. The (All-Star Game) would be in the air. I think it would be a kind of exaggeration of what I am hearing at the moment ”.

