Joe Lara, the well-known actor who played Tarzan, passed away

The sad news was released that Joe Lara, musician and actor, known for playing Tarzan, passed away after an accident.

On May 29, the news broke that the musician and actor, Joe Lara, died after a plane crash. This happened near Nashville and five other people died in the collision, including Lara’s wife. The actor was only 58 years old; She was born in San Diego in 1962 and first began her modeling career until she reached television. This happened in 1989 when he played Tarzan in Tarzan in Manhattan, a role that he reprized in The Return of Tarzan and the series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures between 1996 and 2000, where he also served as a producer.

Joe Lara also worked on the action movies Joe Hart’s Death Knights and American Cyborg: Warrior of Steel directed by Boaz Davidson. We also find sporadic roles in the series The Magnificent Seven, Tropical Heat or Baywatch and in the 1990s he made many titles such as Armstrong, Operation Ebola, Operation Delta force 4, Panic at the embassy or Nuclear Alert. In 2002, he decided it was time to abandon his acting career to fully dedicate himself to his role as a country music singer. In 2009 he released the album Joe Lara: The Cry of Freedom.

How was the accident?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, authorities said that the small plane they were traveling in, a Cessna C501, sank in Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, after taking off from the county airport around 11 a.m. . Rutherford County rescue teams traveled to the scene of the accident the same day, where they worked through the night. There were no survivors.

