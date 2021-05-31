Joe Lara, the most famous ‘Tarzan’ on television, dies

Joe lara, an actor who rose to fame in the 90s thanks to the series ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’, has died as a result of a plane accident that occurred near Lake Percy Priest, in Tennessee. The interpreter, who was 58 years old, was traveling with his wife, Gwen Shamblin Lara, and six other people, all killed instantly and who belonged to the Remnant Fellowship church, a foundation that links Christianity with weight loss and that has been the one who has been in charge of communicating the sad news. The causes of the incident are not yet clear. The aircraft, a Cessna 501, is only known to crash shortly after takeoff.

Joe first played the character that made him famous around the world in 1989, in the TV movie ‘Tarzan in Manhattan’. In 1996 he got back into his skin in another television movie, ‘The Return of Tarzan’. And, in addition to the popular series, which aired between 1996 and 2000, Lara participated in others such as ‘The beach watchers’, ‘Conan, the adventurer’ or ‘Tropical heat’.

His last job was in 2018, in the movie ‘Summer Of’ 67 ‘, a romantic historical drama directed by Sharon Wilharm and in which he played a soap opera actor sharing the bill with Ivy Rhodes, Sharonne Lanier or Tina Gallo. Professional pilot and diver, since 2002, he was dedicated to country music

