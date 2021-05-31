Joe Lara, the actor who played “Tarzan”, died in a plane crash – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The actor Joe lara, known for starring in the television series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” He died in a plane crash with his wife and five other passengers who were traveling in a private plane that crashed in Tennessee., USA.

According to the TMZ site, the incident occurred during the last hours, when the small plane in which the 58-year-old artist, his wife and some friends were traveling, took off from the Smyrna airport, on the outskirts of Nashville, in the direction of Florida and, for causes under investigation, the aircraft crashed into Percy Priest Lake shortly after takeoff.

Smyrna is about 20 miles southeast of Nashville. Percy Priest Lake is a popular reservoir for fishing and boating, according to local media.

According to the media, as a result of the impact all seven occupants of the aircraft were killed. Fire and police personnel are working at the scene of the accident, in order to clarify the causes of the tragic event.

In hours this Sunday, the county authorities released the identities of the fatal victims: Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters, and Jonathan Walters. .

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the Cessna C501 left Smyrna Rutherford Airport for Palm Beach Airport when it crashed Saturday morning. The authorities have not given the registration number of the plane.

The actor rose to fame in the mid-90s, when he starred in the television series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures”, Which aired for one season between 1996 and 1997 and was recorded in South Africa, which was later brought to the big screen.Joe Lara in 1996 (Photo by Barry King / Alamy Stock Photo)

Born on October 2, 1962 in San Diego, California as William Joseph Lara, the actor had begun his career as a model until he was chosen to star in the telefilm “Tarzan in Manhattan”, released in 1989 on CBS.

He had also worked on other projects such as “Steel Frontier”, “Sunset Heat”, “Gunsmoke: The Last Apache”, “American Cyborg: Steel Warrior”, “The Magnificent Seven”, “Baywatch” and “Tropical Heat”. He left acting to dedicate himself to music. He played guitar and released an album, “Joe Lara: The Cry of Freedom,” in 2009. Joe Lara with his wife (@joelaraofficial)

Lara married Gwen Shamblin in 2018, who was famous for founding Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based diet book.

The couple had three children, according to TMZ.

The Tennessee authorities are in the middle of an investigation to determine the reasons for the accident of the plane that was heading towards the Palm Beach airport in Florida.

Source: Infobae