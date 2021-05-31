Joe Lara, Tarzan in ‘Tarzan in Manhattan’ and ‘The Epic Adventures’ Dies in Plane Crash

This Saturday, May 29, Joe Lara, musician and actor, died in a plane crash. It happened near Nashville and five other people were killed in the collision, including Lara’s wife. He was only 58 years old. Lara was born in San Diego in 1962 and began her career first as a model and later on television when, in 1989, He played Tarzan in ‘Tarzan in Manhattan’, a role he reprized in ‘The Return of Tarzan’ and the series ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ between 1996 and 2000, where he also served as producer

Other notable titles where he starred include Joe Hart’s action movies ‘Death Knights’ and ‘American Cyborg: Warrior of Steel’ directed by Boaz Davidson. We also find sporadic roles in the series ‘The Magnificent Seven’, ‘Tropical Heat’ or ‘The Baywatch’ and a long list of titles in the 90s: ‘Armstrong’, ‘Operation Ebola’, ‘Operation Delta force 4’, ‘Panic at the embassy’ or ‘Nuclear alert’.

In 2002 he left his acting career to dedicate himself completely to his role as a country music singer. In 2009 he released the album ‘Joe Lara: The Cry of Freedom’.

The accident

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the authorities have reported that the small plane in which they were traveling, a Cessna C501, sank in Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, after taking off from the county airport at around 11 a.m. Rutherford County rescue teams traveled to the scene of the accident the same day, where they worked through the night. There were no survivors.