Joe Kelly took on a little fanatic in rock-paper-scissors

The reliever of the Dodgers of the Angels, Joe Kelly, had a confrontation on Wednesday at the Big leagues (MLB) with a small fan, same where they played rock, paper and scissors, one from the stands and the other from the bullpen.

Through the game Dodgers vs Cardinals, Joe Kelly took advantage of the time without doing much in the bullpen and challenged a small fan in the stands at Dodger Stadium, where they played a round of rock, paper and scissors in the best style of Big leagues.

Kelly always gives something to talk about and here in a game where Dodgers won with a wide result in the MLB, took the opportunity to have a contact with a small fan who will undoubtedly have this moment marked forever.

It is unclear who won the best of five, or the best of seven in this rock, paper and scissors among the pitcher of the Dodgers and that fanatic, the fact is that you can see in the video that they both enjoyed that moment that they had to talk about in the MLB.

