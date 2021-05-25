Joe Kelly sent an apple to Astros fans

The reliever Joe Kelly of the Angels Dodgers sent a message to the fans of the Houston Astros in the MLB.

This Tuesday begins a series between Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, eternal rivals since 2018 due to the theft of signs in 2018. In the last outing of Joe Kelly Against the Astros this one went viral making a “Grimace” in mockery of Carlos Correa and the rest of the team.

Obviously the fans are waiting for Kelly’s return to the stadium, that is why he made it clear that any fan who throws a can of beer at him, he will return it.

Here the report:

Joe Kelly said he’s looking forward to returning to Houston next week with fans in the stands. He said if a fan throws a beer at him he’s going to throw it back. – Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 21, 2021

Another who must be waiting for Joe Kelly It is nothing more and nothing less than the Puerto Rican Carlos Correa, who was the victim of his mockery and went viral on the networks for said meme.

It is still the time when the Dodgers and Astros have not cleared the benches and have thrown a few shots, although it is not the best option, there is a% chance that this will happen.