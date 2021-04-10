Joe Kelly received his champion ring with the same face that trolled the Astros

Los Angeles pitcher Dodgers, Joe Kelly, received his 2020 champion ring and did it with the same face that trolled the Astros in the MLB.

The face that made him Joe Kelly to the Houston Astros at the beginning of the season was something historic, that is why at the time of receiving his ring he made the gesture with his face again and it went viral.

Here is the photo:

Joe Kelly posing with his World Series ring while doing the frowny face needs to be a statue by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/dcg9SayHRZ – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 9, 2021

Ken Griffey Jr. did the Joe Kelly face impersonation 😂 (via @ArashMarkazi) pic.twitter.com/S8ujJyuR6A – FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 9, 2021

It is still the time when Joe Kelly does not stop trolling a team that did him a lot of damage numerically.

Notably Joe Kelly has not yet thrown the first ball with the Dodgers in this season of the MLB Because he’s struggling with an arm injury, the team is obviously missing his seniority and 99 mph.