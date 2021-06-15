Joe Joyce will defend the European Championship against Carlos Takam

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The European heavyweight champion Joe joyce (12-0, 11 KO) will face the French veteran in the first defense of the title Carlos Takam (39-5-1, 28 KO), in the absence of official confirmation.

The British, Olympic gold medalist and also well over thirty, will make the first defense of the belt that he so brilliantly won in November from his compatriot and fellow promoter Daniel Dubois, who was forced to abandon due to blows received in the eye zone .

Joyce was waiting to face Oleksandr Usyk if the mega-match between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took place, but the course of events has made it necessary to find a new opponent to be active. In addition, if Joshua defeats Usyk, he will remain as the main contender in the WBO, of which he is the second classified after the Ukrainian.

It should be noted that, to beat Takam and have to wait to qualify for the world title because of what happens with the main champions of the division, the apparent full physical recovery of Dubois, who defeated Bogdan Dinu in two rounds, a very inferior opponent , there is already talk of the rematch between Joyce and Dubois as a possibility for the end of 2021.

But Takam will try to derail those plans, and the 40-year-old former world challenger, born in Cameroon but with a French passport (which is why he is a European contender), has shown good form in his latest lawsuits, the last of them beating Jerry Forrest a year ago. anus.

This fight, organized by Frank Warren, is scheduled for July 24 in the UK. Their official confirmation is expected in the next few days.