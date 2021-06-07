Joe Jonas goes back in time in style

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer took us back in time by riding out in his classic car on the day he released his fabulous eighties sneakers.

It’s no secret that Joe Jonas loves times gone by, and he proved it once again when he went out for lunch in Hollywood last Thursday.

Don’t Miss: See the House Naomi Osaka Bought From Nick Jonas for $ 7 Million

The Jonas’ middle brother looked great wearing a fantastic retro look that went well with his classic Ford Falcon.

Joe wore a vintage-style light blue bowling shirt with black embroidery and buttons, the back of which was adorned with a house illustration along with the words Flynn and Futuristic Home.

Don’t miss: Harry Styles and his impressive collection of colorful fabrics

Underneath, the handsome musician wore a white tank top, black jeans, and black and white Nike sneakers. Finally, she added accessories with thin metal-framed glasses and an envelope-type handbag.

After lunch, we watched the husband of “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner ride his beloved 1963 Ford Falcon in black with white accents, fully restored by West Coast Customs.

But his love for retro style does not remain only in his clothing or passion for classic cars, since that same day the pop star announced on social networks the launch of his new limited edition of “retro-futuristic” sports shoes.

Do not miss: These are the sports shoes designed by the famous

The 31-year-old singer collaborated with the Koio brand designing a new unisex model of his exclusive Retro Runner sneaker in iridescent purple, inspired by the 80s and the movie “Tron”.

Joe Jonas has gone from renowned pop star to style icon, and now he can add a shoe designer to his resume.