Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s first baby photos

The couple was at Fashion Week in Paris with their little girl. Willa is about to turn one year old.

They have just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary and the young couple are enjoying a new family life.

Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas They became parents at the end of July 2020. Today, a few days after the baby turns her first year, we finally met her face.

The couple was leaving the hotel to go to Fashion Week in Paris, while they covered themselves from the rain with an umbrella.

Willa is the name given to the couple’s first daughter. Excited and delighted, the couple recently celebrated Father’s Day with their baby in their arms.

And although they turn out to be quite reserved with the identity of their little girl, we finally got to see the beautiful daughter of Turner and Jonas.

Little Willa is the third baby born to one of the members of the Jonas Brothers. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle had their daughters Alena and Valentina in 2014 and 2016 respectively. At the moment, although already married, Nick Jonas has not spoken about the possibility of being a father soon.

Recall that the romance of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas began in 2016, when a mutual friend of both introduced the couple.

At first their relationship was kept secret, until in January 2017 the actress uploaded a photo of the singer and confirmed that love had been born between them.

The couple got engaged in October 2017. On May 1 of that year, they got married in Las Vegas, in a surprise wedding after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Almost two months later, in a romantic religious ceremony in the south of France, they sealed their love at the official wedding in which family and friends participated.

Among the recognized figures who attended were celebrities such as Maisie williams, her castmate on the series and great friend, who was one of her bridesmaids; Priyanka chopra, Nick Jonas’s wife, and the model Ashley Graham.

