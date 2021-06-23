Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are selling their house for $ 16.75 million

This is the luxurious residence that the member of the Jonas Brothers and the star of Game of Thrones, have put up for sale in Royal Oaks.

Royal Oaks is a highly exclusive area in the Encino, California neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles.

The couple bought the property in 2019 for $ 14.1 million, so they are looking to make a big profit in just 2 years.

With a 4000 m² lot, the gigantic house has a total of nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in its 1,400 m² of living space.

It also has a separate guest house with bedrooms.

The entire house has fine wood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows, making the garden an extension to the living room, for example.

Its spacious kitchen has a long island with capacity for 7 people, ideal for when Nick, Priyanka, Kevin and his wife Danielle were surely visiting.

According to the listing, extensive upgrades have been made throughout the property, including a beautiful spa, spacious gym, impressive chandeliers, extensive surround sound system, state-of-the-art theater, and extensive security system.

Plus, there are endless quirky entertaining amenities like an aquarium, cigar humidifier, keg cooler, smoke machine, disco lights, and undercover DJ station.

Its large pool is perfect both for cooling off or for swimming and has an integrated Jacuzzi.

Additional property features include a 4-car garage, immaculate lawned gardens, putting green, outdoor projector, secondary prep kitchen, custom wine cellar, and spacious outdoor patios.

All of this has given the property greater equity, which is sure to be of great interest to potential buyers.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their baby girl. Willa Jonas, in this house, July 22, 2020.