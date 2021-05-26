Joe Harris plays “Big Four” and the Nets put the series on track against the Celtics

05/26/2021 at 8:43 AM CEST

EFE

The eaves Joe harris entered his name in the trademark book of the Brooklyn Nets by becoming the “Big Four” that tied a team record and led them to a 130-108 victory over the Boston Celtics in the second game of the Eastern Conference playoff first-round series they dominate the best of seven 2-0.

Harris was erected from the beginning of the game in the great figure with a historical inspiration in the shots from outside the perimeter and with seven triples, of the team’s 17, he tied the best record in the history of the Nets in the playoffs in addition to finishing the game with 25 points, including 22 in the first half, four rebounds, three assists and two ball recoveries. .

The base Deron williams He hit seven 3-pointers in Game 4 of the Nets’ first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on April 27, 2015.

Power forward Jeff Green he left in the second half with a blow to his left foot, being the only negative note that the Brooklyn team had to live.

Although the eaves Kevin Durant led the “Big Three” and the team with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a ball recovery and four blocks, it would be Harris’s figure that would make the difference in the final score and in the dominance they had from the beginning finally the Nets.

In addition he also established his best professional scoring mark in the playoffswhile the escort James harden reached 20 points and base Kyrie irving he managed another 15 to be part of an overwhelming attack by the Nets, which this time dominated with the overwhelming attack, unlike the first game that they did with the defense.

The third game will be played on Friday at the Boston TD Garden, where the Nets will try to take advantage of their first 2-0 lead in a series since they swept the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2004 playoffs.

While the Celtics had to live the same dilemma as in the first game and with the same negative result, since they were unable to maintain a consistent attack and could not make good defense to avoid being overwhelmed.

The base-escort Marcus Smart scored 19 points and the point guard Kemba walker 17 as the Celtics’ best scorers, who saw their star player, the power forward Jayson tatum had to leave the match with an eye injury.

Tatum scored just nine points on 3 of 12 shots before leaving after just 21 minutes when he received a puncture to the right eye.

The Canadian pivot Tristan thompson he finished as the best of the Celtics in the inside game by contributing a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nets had started slowly in the first game and the only game they played their “Big Three” together after the end of the regular season without actually doing so.

On Monday, the Nets’ Canadian coach, Steve Nash, He admitted that he thought it might be a while before his three stars could compete to the best of their ability.

Margin of time that the team can have, at least if Harris maintains the same scoring inspiration with shots from outside the perimeter.

Harris claimed his status as the league’s leader in 3-point percentage during the NBA regular season.

The Nets’ starting forward scored three 3-pointers in a row that allowed his team to extend a three-point lead to 25-13 and there was a small gasp from the fans in the Barclays Center stands as he later recovered the ball, and He dribbled down in a getaway, as if he could stop himself before getting past the perimeter.

But he fooled everyone, he just went all the way for the layup and a 14-point lead, which left the quarter 40-26 after one period and Harden made consecutive triples at the start of the second period, making the game a walk for the Nets with a 20 or more advantage.

The loss was the Celtics’ ninth in a row in the playoffs against the Nets and is 2-10 against them in postseason competition.

WNBA women’s team New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu was at the games, as was skier Lindsey Vonn, both as luxury spectators.