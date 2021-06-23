Joe Girardi is expelled after a clash with Max Scherzer

The manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, Joe Girardi was kicked out of today’s game at Big leagues (MLB), this after a run-in with the Washington Nationals starting pitcher, Max Scherzer.

Through the Phillies Vs. Nationals game, Max scherzer was having a remarkable performance as we are used to in the Big leagues, but the rival manager, Joe Girardi It seems he hesitated and ordered a review by the umpires of this pitcher, for all this sticky substance use.

In that fourth inning Max scherzer not very happy he agreed to another review by the umpires of the MLB and from there the encounter with Joe Girardi, since the pitcher never took his eyes off the cave of the Phillies, so much so that in the middle of the act the pilot of this team came out “to show his face.”

Here video:

Max Scherzer just got checked again for a foreign substance in the middle of the 4th inning pic.twitter.com/2OGbi6Lh12 – OPT (@OnePursuitTakes) June 23, 2021

Max Scherzer stares down Joe Girardi, Joe comes out of the dugout and challenges him then gets ejected, Max shows off his glove and hat pic.twitter.com/cjwNfLBHuO – CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 23, 2021

After that, Scherzer He took the inning without incident and since he was walking towards his cave, he did not take his challenging look at the bench. Joe Girardi, so much so that it caused him to go out onto the field and claim the pitcher, so much so that there was even a fight challenge, but after that, the umpires expelled him.

Girardi got kicked out of this game in the Big leagues and personally I think, that you cannot doubt the capabilities of a veteran and extraordinary pitcher as he is Max Scherzer.

Scherzer He worked for five innings, where he allowed two hits, one run, three walks and eight strikeouts against the Phillies. Girardi.