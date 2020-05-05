the television phenomenon of the season, the docuseries & nbsp;Tiger king& nbsp; will be adapted to fiction to tell the story of & nbsp;Joe Schreibvogel & nbsp;– Better known as & nbsp;Joe Exotic-, in a new series that will star no less than & nbsp;Nicolas Cage. “data-reactid =” 12 “> After debuting in Netflix on March 20 and quickly become the television phenomenon of the season, the docuserie Tiger king will be adapted to fiction to tell the story of Joe Schreibvogel -better known as Joe Exotic-, in a new series that will star no less than Nicolas Cage.

Yes, you read correctly: the great Cage will debut on television playing someone real and more eccentric than him.

Risky bet or perfect choice? Nicolas Cage will be in charge of giving life to the eccentric Joe Exotic in the series about it. (Images: Lionsgate / Netflix)

Thanks to Variety we have learned that the 56-year-old Oscar winner from California will bring to life the flamboyant tiger breeder in a story based on the article than Leif Reigstad published in Texas Monthly, Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild. Rights to the text were acquired by Dan Lagana – the showrunner of American Vandal (Netflix) -, who will act as scriptwriter and coordinator of the series. This will have eight chapters and it will be produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

It seems that Exotic's dream – to be played by none other than Brad Pitt – will not be fulfilled for the moment … but that Nicolas Cage recreates your life in his television debut it's not turkey mucus!

The truth is that the actor from Leaving Las Vegas seems to be living a second youth, with a whole legion of young admirers who praise him as cult actor and multitude of projects on the way: after the premieres of The color that fell from the sky, Running with the Devil, Kill Chain, Primal and Grand isle, Cage prepares to release Jiu Jitsu and to roll The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent –The inconceivable meta-film in which he will interpret various versions of himself.

And we honestly couldn't imagine a better signing for the role of Joe Exotic than Nicolas Cage. Because if Joe owned it of exotic cats, Nic is not far behind with his collection of bizarre artifacts from the head of a 67-million-year-old dinosaur to a pyramid-shaped funerary mausoleum, two albino king cobras, and pygmy-reduced heads, among other acquisitions. is that Joe, who is serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and for planning the murder of his enemy in the world of cats, Carole Baskin, earned a place as an eccentric character after the phenomenon of the documentary series about his Throughout the different chapters we were seeing his follies, his facet as a country musician, his dangerous authoritarianism, his obsession with explosives, weapons, and a long etc. And although other interpreters who They wore the role, like Dax Shepard who announced his interest via Twitter, as well as humorist Dane Cook, and even Jared Leto dressed up as Joe for his fans on social media, this role fits Francis Francis Coppola's nephew perfectly.

Anyway, it should be noted that this will not be the first series of fiction based on Tiger King, since it was announced last year that Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) would embody Carole Baskin –Exotic's staunch enemy– in a series based on the Wondery Joe Exotic podcast.